Fleurent Returning for 5th Season in Knoxville

The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed forward Brady Fleurent to the team's training camp roster. The 2023-24 season will be Fleurent's fifth in Knoxville. He's appeared in 98 games as an Ice Bear while seeing significant time in the ECHL.

"Brady's a pure goal-scorer who has high energy," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. "He eats a lot of minutes in the penalty kill and is valuable on the power play. We're happy to have him back."

Fleurent put up 30 points in 18 games for the Ice Bears last season before being loaned to the Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL. He played 48 games for the Thunder, totaling 22 points and making the postseason roster. He has 94 career points as an Ice Bear, scoring 42 goals. He's played in 100 ECHL games with 37 points.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

