Fletcher Returns to Knoxville

October 4, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed forward Colton Fletcher to the team's training camp roster. Fletcher has appeared in 56 games for the Ice Bears over the past two seasons and 99 in the SPHL. He has also played for Huntsville, Birmingham and Macon.

"Fletcher does a little bit of everything for us," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. He can be on the penalty kill and can play on any line. He brings an element we need every game."

Fletcher began his rookie season with Knoxville in 2021-22, appearing in 20 games and putting up 12 points. He joined Knoxville early last season and played 36 games, scoring four goals and adding 12 assists. He has 19 goals and 44 assists for 63 points in his pro career.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 4, 2023

Fletcher Returns to Knoxville - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.