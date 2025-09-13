Flesch Leads Canada into a New Era After World Cup Qualification

While the USA Eagles still need to secure their place at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, their northern neighbors already have reason to celebrate. After Canada's win over the USA in Calgary a few weeks ago and the Eagles' recent loss to Japan last Saturday, the Canucks have officially booked their tickets to Australia.

A return to the Rugby World Cup-after missing out on France in 2023-has given Canadian rugby fans good reason for optimism. A new era is underway for Canada's men's team, with a new coach, a new plan, and now even a new leader. Head coach Stephen Meehan announced on Tuesday that 25-year-old Chicago Hounds back-row star Mason Flesch will captain his nation in this Sunday's Pacific Nations Cup semifinal against Fiji. It's a clear sign of both Canada's and Flesch's positive development.

"I never thought that I would be given the opportunity," admits Flesch. "I try to always show leadership qualities, even though I'm not much of a talker. I'm more of a lead-by-example kind of person-don't talk about it, be about it. I try to push the standards and love to make my teammates better. This is a huge honor for me, and I just want to lead by example, making sure everyone's on top of their stuff to see how far we can go."

Canada's progression through the PNC has now put them in contention for a place in the Final. An icing on the cake of what has already been a major successful campaign: World Cup qualification. The win against the USA in August was a standout moment, one Flesch described as "unable to put a word for it" after the heartbreak of missing the 2023 World Cup.

"I remember that feeling," recalls Flesch, who featured in Canada's failed qualification campaign four years ago. "I was only 19 or 20 at the time, and it didn't fully hit me until I was watching the World Cup on TV, realizing we could have been there.

"Now, getting it done this year has brought so much excitement to the group. Everyone has something to look forward to. There were guys questioning the rest of their careers if we didn't do it. Now it's fired everyone back up. We can actually book our tickets to Australia!"

Credit goes to Flesch and Canada for being the better side that day in Calgary, beating the Eagles 34-20, only their second victory over the USA in the last decade. The Canadians played with an edge and execution not seen in years, something Flesch attributes to the belief instilled by coach Stephen Meehan and veteran players like Tyler Ardron and Evan Olmsted, who returned from European rugby duties to represent their country.

"Having the depth in the squad with some of the veteran guys who came back to help us was huge," says Flesch. "It gave us a ton of confidence. That USA game was probably the one game I've played in for Canada in the last four years where we had genuine confidence-an excitement about playing the game and being competitive.

"Coach Meehan wants us to see the game in front of us rather than rely on prescription. It took us some time in the July Tests against Belgium and Spain to find our feet, but it started to come together, and now we're feeling it click."

Flesch knows Canada still has much to improve as they push toward the World Cup. A week after their victory over the USA, Canada impressed early against Japan in Sendai City but faded in the second half, ultimately losing 57-15. They'll need to step up another level to beat last year's Pacific Nations Cup champions Fiji in Denver on Sunday.

However, the pressure is off, and the excitement is clear from Canada's new captain. Flesch has come a long way since earning his first cap in Canada's last win over the Eagles in 2021, progress he credits largely to his time at the Chicago Hounds in Major League Rugby. The powerful back-rower was named the Hounds' 2024 Player of the Year and helped them reach back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals.

"I owe Chicago for sure," reflects Flesch. "After playing for Toronto and having nowhere to go when they folded, Chicago was the first team to call me.

"Former head coach Rob Webber helped me a lot with my personal game and leadership. I just wouldn't be in the position I'm in today without the Chicago Hounds. My development has come from playing consistently in a great environment."

Flesch will need to draw on that development and form with the Hounds as he looks to lead Canada to an upset victory over Fiji. But one thing is certain: there's a new confidence and hunger within the squad.

"Now we've qualified for the World Cup, every opportunity to wear the jersey is an audition," says Flesch. "There are going to be more people-young players and older guys-wanting to make this World Cup. Every minute on the field you have to put your best foot forward, because not everyone will go to Australia in 2027. Sunday is a big opportunity for us all."

USA Eagles fans will undoubtedly watch in envy as Flesch and Canada take the field on Sunday in the PNC semifinals. The new era of Canadian men's rugby is firmly underway, led by new captain Mason Flesch. Will they reach the Final? Perhaps. But more importantly, they already have the bigger prize secured: a Rugby World Cup to look forward to in 2027. Credit to Canada, and credit to Flesch.

