Fleming K's Seven in Debut, Naturals Take Series on Saturday

July 22, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







William Fleming (1-0) threw 6.1 scoreless frames while striking out seven in his AA debut, setting the table in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (10-9, 39-49) 5-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers (7-13, 48-41) on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals earned a series win and play the finale of the six-game set on Sunday with a 2:05 PM CT first pitch in Springdale, Arkansas.

Fleming started the game by setting down the first 11 hitters he faced before allowing his first hit of the game. The righty got run support in the second, with Parker Bates doubling home Jeison Guzman to make it a 1-0 game and Jack Reinheimer singled to right, scoring Bates to extend the lead to 2-0.

Guzman doubled home Peyton Wilson in the third, padding the lead to 3-0 and Fleming continued on his tear. The righty finished the night going 6.1 innings, allowing two hits and a walk without allowing a run and striking out seven.

Diego Hernandez drove in Tyler Tolbert in the seventh to make it a 4-0 game in the seventh, but in the top of the eighth Tulsa plated a run to cut the lead to 4-1. Reinheimer struck again in the bottom of the inning, doubling to center to bring home Jimmy Govern to cap the scoring at 5-1. Dante Biasi earned his second save of the year, earning a series victory with NWA's fourth win of the week.

The series concludes on Sunday at Arvest Ballpark with a 2:05 PM CT first pitch. The Naturals send LHP Drew Parrish (1-2, 4.87) to the mound in his second start of the week.

