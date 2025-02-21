Fleet Sign Jillian Dempsey to Full Standard Player Agreement

February 21, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have announced that forward Jillian Dempsey has been signed to a full Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (SPA). Dempsey had previously been signed to a 10-day contract on Feb. 12.

"Before this league even existed, Jill Dempsey was a cornerstone of the hockey community in Boston-both on and off the ice," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "For this reason, it's a pleasure to call her up to a full SPA with the Boston Fleet. We've seen firsthand the impact she's had in practice and how she elevates our team when called upon, as she did during her 10-day stint. Her work ethic, attention to detail, and hockey IQ make us better, and we're excited to have her in the lineup."

Dempsey was called up from Boston's Reserve Player list ahead of the Fleet's Feb. 12 matchup against New York. Since then, the 34-year-old from Winthrop, MA, has played in four of the team's five games as the Fleet have earned 11 of 15 available points and have won a team-high three straight games. Last season, Dempsey was selected by Montréal in the eleventh round (66th overall) of the inaugural PWHL Draft. She played in all 24 regular season games and three playoff games with Montréal, earning a total of four points (1G, 3A). Prior to the PWHL, Dempsey was no stranger in Boston, winning three Isobel Cup titles and finishing as the PHF's all-time leading scorer with 146 points in 142 career games, all with the Boston Pride.

"I'm thrilled to sign a full Standard Player Agreement with the Boston Fleet," said Dempsey. "It has been so much fun playing in the last few games, and I can't wait to continue playing for my home city and the incredible Boston fans."

Next up for the Fleet is a Sunday afternoon battle at 4 p.m. ET at Buffalo's KeyBank Center against the Sirens in the sixth game of the PWHL Takeover Tour.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

Fleet Sign Jillian Dempsey to Full Standard Player Agreement - Boston Fleet

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.