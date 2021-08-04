Fleet Farm Bark in the Park Jersey Auction to Benefit Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary

Ashwaubenon, WI - Fans, here is your chance to win a game-worn dog themed jersey, presented by Fleet Farm! Starting today, you can submit an online bid (minimum bid starting at $65; $125 secures the jersey outright ) for as many jerseys as you'd like, that will carry over into Wednesday night's game on August 4th during which fans will have the chance to match & continue to bid in-person. The auction will end with the last out in the bottom of the 7th inning of Thursday's game and winners will be able to claim their jerseys following the game. Winners do not need to be in attendance, but it is recommended. Should a bid be won online, a member of the Booyah staff will contact you for payment and shipping info. ($5 will be added for shipped orders).

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary, which guarantees a loving home for animals that enter their care, whether through adoption or as part of the family at the Sanctuary.

To place your bid please fill out the form below or e-mailÂ marketinggbbooyah@gmail.com with number, dollar amount, your name, phone number & indicate whether you would like signed. All info must be present to secure a bid.

example: Tristan Toorie, $125, John Fanta, (920) xxx-xxxx, signed

Sunbelt Rentals Great Outdoors Jersey Auction

Player's Name

Jersey Number*

Bid Amount ($ value)*

Name* First Last

Phone*

Would you like the player to sign his jersey?*YesNo

Bid as many times as you'd like on as many jersey's as you wish! (remember, bids less than $65 won't be used!)

Please note: The jersey is camo and blaze orange, outdoors themed. Upon completion of the game, each player will sign his jersey ONLY if indicated during the bidding process and a member of the Booyah staff will bring those items to the Team Apparel Fan Shop at the ballpark. At that time, credit card payment will be needed to obtain said item. If the bid was won online, a member of the Booyah staff will contact you at the latest by noon the following morning. Patience is requested since as many as 35 transactions will need to be run immediately following the game. Credit Card or check are the two accepted forms of payment for the auction. Cash will not be accepted.

"Autographed Jerseys" (minimum $65 bid)

Pitchers (according to jersey #):

#10 Will Semb (University of Iowa)

#12 Ben Hart (Dixie State University)

#14 Tanner Lane (Pittsburg State University)

#15 Chase Walter (Georgetown University)

#17 Phil Healy (Columbia)

#18 Evan Estridge (Clemson University)

#19 Tyler Chadwick (West Virginia University)

#21 Mason Coon (University of Illinois)

#22 Ryan Stefiuk (Vanderbilt)

#23 Mason Patel (Georgia State University)

#24 Logan Lee (Northwood University)

#26 Connor Langreder (Northern Illinois)

#28 Caleb Reis (Northwest Florida State College)

#41 Braden Babcock (Southern Illinois University)

#45 Jacob Riordan (Georgia State University)

#48 Juan Gonzalez (Coffeyville Community College)

CatchersÂ (according to jersey #):

#5 Owen Lester (McCook Community College)

#20 Matt Rivera (Hartford Community College)

#27 Kaden Hollow (Dixie State University)

Position playersÂ (according to jersey #):

#2 Tyler Hollow (Dixie State)

#4 Nadir Lewis (Princeton University)

#6 Tristin Garcia (Alcorn State University)

#7 Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M Corpus Christi)

#8 Johnny Hipsman (University of Richmond)

#9 Dalton Pearson (Georgia State University)

#11 Dayson Croes (Quincy University)

#13 Preston Hall (College of Charleston)

#16 Nathan Blasick (West Virginia University)

#25 Nick Dagnello (College of Charleston)

#29 Max Wagner (Clemson University)

#35 Conner Smith (Lenoir-Rhyne University)

Coaching Staff (according to jersey #):

#0 Dylan Southerland (Anderson University)

#30 Billy Henley (Andrew College)

#38 Connor Kelly (Lander University)

#44 Tristan Toorie (Anderson University)

Â Extras (according to jersey #):

#3

#31

Good Luck!

