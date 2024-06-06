Flea Flicker for a 76-Yard Tyson Philpot TD I CFL
June 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Cody Fajardo and Tyson Philpot connect on a trick play for an amazing touchdown, opening up the lead against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 6, 2024
- Green and Gold Legend Dwayne Mandrusiak Added to EE Builders Wall - Edmonton Elks
- T.J. Rayam Joins Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Lions Add 1,500 Seats to Concert Kickoff Home Opener - B.C. Lions
- The Biggest Game on the Biggest Stage: 111th Grey Cup Set to Shine on CTV - CFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.