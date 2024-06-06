Sports stats



Montreal Alouettes

Flea Flicker for a 76-Yard Tyson Philpot TD I CFL

June 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Cody Fajardo and Tyson Philpot connect on a trick play for an amazing touchdown, opening up the lead against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers
