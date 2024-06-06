Flea Flicker for a 76-Yard Tyson Philpot TD I CFL

June 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Cody Fajardo and Tyson Philpot connect on a trick play for an amazing touchdown, opening up the lead against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.