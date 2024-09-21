Flea Flicker Connects for the Elks I CFL

September 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Tre Ford finds Eugene Lewis on the Flea Flicker to give the elks life

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.