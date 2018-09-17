FLCS Game 5 Postponed, Game Will be Played Tuesday, September 18 at 7:05 p.m.

September 17, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Frontier League has announced the postponement of Game 5 of the Frontier League Championship series, which was set to be played at Wild Things Park tonight at 7:05 p.m. The game is now scheduled to get underway at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, September 18.

Washington won to even the series Saturday in Game 4 of the best-of-five set at Joliet Route 66 Stadium. The winner of game five will take home the 2018 Frontier League Championship.

"Based on today's weather conditions, game 5 of the Frontier League Championship Series will be postponed tonight," said Frontier League Commissioner Bill Lee. "We want to make sure that, for a Game 5, it is played under the best conditions possible for both teams. The forecast for Tuesday is good and Game 5 will be rescheduled to start 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, September 18."

Washington Vice President and General Manager Steve Zavacky echoed the sentiments of the Commissioner.

"We agree with the leagues decision and believe tomorrow's weather forecast provides the best opportunity for the players to perform and for the fans to enjoy Game 5 of the Frontier League Championship Series," said Zavacky.

Tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com and by calling the box office at Wild Things Park at 724-250-9555. Fans who already have purchased tickets for game 5 can use those tickets for the game tomorrow.

All tickets are $5 to sit anywhere in the park, while kids 12 and under get in free and eat for free, as part of the organization's "Kids Eat Free" promotion. The Wild Things have also announced the inclusion of two other daily promotions for Game 5. Fans will be able to purchase $1 hot dogs and fans 21 and older will enjoy $2 domestic pints throughout the game.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Gates will open to the public at 6 p.m.

