WNBA Seattle Storm

Flau'Jae Johnson 2026 WNBA Draft Presser

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video


Watch Flau'jae Johnson's full presser after being selected No. 8 by the Seattle Storm!

Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central