Flash Sale on Summer Fun Plan Through Wednesday - Five Great Games for Just $60

June 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are offering a special flash sale that runs through Wednesday night of the all-new Summer Fun Mini Plan - tickets to five of the best games of the summer for just $60 (33% savings off the day-of-game price). The first game in the plan is Saturday's Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. The full list is below:

- Saturday, June 24th - Marvel Super Hero Night with Spider-Man

- Saturday, July 8th - Asbury Fever in the Sand Bar (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series)

- Friday, August 4th - Star Wars Night (RWJBarnabas Health) with Post-Game Fireworks

- Saturday, August 19th - Splintered Sunlight in the Sand Bar (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series)

- Saturday, September 2nd - Fan Appreciation Night

Call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

As part of the Flash Sale, fans have the ability to exchange games in the plan if needed. All exchanges must be made in advance of the original game ticket (for example, any exchange of the June 24th game must be made on June 23rd or earlier).

