Flash Sale on Roadrunners Round Two Tickets Tomorrow

April 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, shared today that tickets for all games in round two against the Texas Stars will be discounted as a part of a flash sale taking place tomorrow afternoon.

Beginning at 10 A.M. at the Tucson Convention Center Box Office and lasting until 2 p.m., tickets will be available as low as $18.

A complete listing of prices is as follows:

Section Flash Sale Pricing Day of Game Pricing

Center Ice $35 $41

Sides $27 $33

Fan Zone $25 $29

Ends $22 $26

Corners $18 $22

Game One of the series is slated for Wednesday at Tucson Arena at 7 p.m. and Game Two will take place Friday at 7 p.m. If necessary, Games 6-7 in the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs series will take place at Tucson Arena on Sunday, May 13 and Monday, May 14.

All fans are encouraged to wear white and participate in the WHITEOUT theme through every remaining postseason game. Fans coming to Friday's game will receive a WHITEOUT rally towel, while supplies last.

For more information on the club, visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson or call 866-774-6253.

American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2018

