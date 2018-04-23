Flash Sale on Roadrunners Game Three Tickets Tomorrow

April 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, shared today that tickets for Games 3 & 4 of their first round Calder Cup Playoff series against the San Jose Barracuda will be discounted as a part of a flash sale taking place tomorrow afternoon.

Beginning at 11 A.M. at the Tucson Convention Center Box Office and lasting until 1 p.m., tickets will be available as low as $15. A food truck will also be on hand, providing fans the opportunity to grab lunch with their ticket purchase.

A complete listing of prices is as follows:

Section Flash Sale Pricing Day of Game Pricing

Center Ice $32 $38

Sides $25 $30

Fan Zone $22 $26

Ends $18 $23

Corners $15 $19

At both games, all fans in attendance will receive a free Roadrunners WHITEOUT t-shirt, courtesy of Cox Communications. Tickets for Game 5, if necessary, are on sale now HERE.

The best-of-five series is currently tied at 1-1.

For more information on the club, visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson or call 866-774-6253.

You are receiving this email because you subscribed to this feed at blogtrottr.com. By using Blogtrottr, you agree to our policies, terms and conditions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.