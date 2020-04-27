Flames Sign Pettersen

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed forward Emilio Pettersen to a three-year entry level contract.

TERM: Three Years (Entry Level Contract)

Pettersen, a native of Oslo, Norway was drafted by the Flames in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Since being drafted by the Flames, the 20-year-old has played two seasons at the University of Denver where he recorded 13 goals and 22 assists for a team leading 35 points in 36 games this past season. Following the 2019-20 season, Pettersen was named to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team and was a NCHC Second Team All-Star. The 5'10" forward has recorded a total of 19 goal and 46 assists for 65 points in 76 games in his two seasons at the University of Denver.

EMILIO PETTERSEN - CENTRE

BORN: Oslo, NOR DATE: April 3, 2000

HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 175 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 6th Round (167th Overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft

