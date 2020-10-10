Flames Sign Goaltender Louis Domingue

October 10, 2020





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year two-way contract with an AAV of $700,000.

Domingue, a native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC, is a veteran of 139 career NHL games posting a record of 58-58-10 to go along with a 3.06 GAA, a .904 SV% and two shutouts. He has spent time with Arizona, Tampa Bay, New Jersey and Vancouver since his first NHL season in 2014-15.

LOUIS DOMINGUE - GOALTENDER

BORN: Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC DATE: January 31, 1990

HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 209 lbs.

CATCHES: Right

DRAFTED: PHX - 5 th round (138 th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft

ACQUIRED: Signed as a Free Agent on October 10, 2020

