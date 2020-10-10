Flames Sign Goaltender Louis Domingue
October 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year two-way contract with an AAV of $700,000.
Domingue, a native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC, is a veteran of 139 career NHL games posting a record of 58-58-10 to go along with a 3.06 GAA, a .904 SV% and two shutouts. He has spent time with Arizona, Tampa Bay, New Jersey and Vancouver since his first NHL season in 2014-15.
LOUIS DOMINGUE - GOALTENDER
BORN: Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC DATE: January 31, 1990
HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 209 lbs.
CATCHES: Right
DRAFTED: PHX - 5 th round (138 th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft
ACQUIRED: Signed as a Free Agent on October 10, 2020
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2020
- Flames Sign Goaltender Louis Domingue - Stockton Heat
- Kings Sign Alt, Grosenick - Ontario Reign
- Anaheim Ducks Sign De Leo, Welinski, Poturalski and Lettieri to One-Year Contracts - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Sign Defenseman Cameron Schilling - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Heat Stories
- Flames Sign Goaltender Louis Domingue
- Flames Provide Qualifying Offers to Four Players
- Flames Re-Sign Forward Justin Kirkland
- Flames, Heat Extend Affiliation with Kansas City
- Heat Release Statement, Ticketing Policies Regarding Cancellation of 2019-20 Season, Playoffs