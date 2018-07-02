Flames Sign Forward James Neal

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed free agent forward James Neal.

Neal, a 30-year-old native of Whitby, Ontario, played 71 regular season games last season as an alternate captain with the Vegas Golden Knights scoring 25 goals and 19 assists for 44 points and 24 penalty minutes. Originally drafted by Dallas in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft, he has played in 703 career regular season games scoring 263 goals and adding 232 assists for 495 career points and has netted 20+ goals in all ten seasons. The three time NHL all-star has also played an additional 100 playoff games where he has scored 31 times and added 24 assists for 55 post season points and has been to the Stanley Cup finals in back-to-back years with Vegas and Nashville.

JAMES NEAL - LEFT WING

BORN: Whitby, ON DATE: September 3, 1987

HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 221 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

CONTRACT STATUS: five year AAV: $5,750,000

