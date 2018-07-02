Flames Sign Forward Buddy Robinson
July 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed free agent forward Buddy Robinson.
Robinson, a 26-year-old native of Bellmawr, New Jersey, played 74 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose scoring 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points and 64 penalty minutes and was third in team scoring.
BUDDY ROBINSON - LEFT WING
BORN: Bellmawr, NJ DATE: September 30, 1991
HEIGHT: 6'6" WEIGHT: 232 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
CONTRACT STATUS: two year/two way AAV: $700,000/$325,000
