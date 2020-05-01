Flames Sign Dustin Wolf
May 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed goaltender Dustin Wolf to a three-year entry level contract.
TERM: Three years (Entry Level Contract)
Wolf, a native of Tustin, California was drafted by the Flames in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The Everett Silvertips standout goaltender finished the 2019-20 season leading the WHL in shutouts (9), had the lowest goals against average (1.88), the highest save percentage (.936 Sv%), and was tied for the most wins (34) in the league. The 19-year-old was also named a First Team All-Star following the season and was nominated for the WHL's Del Wilson Memorial trophy as the league's top goaltender which will be announced May 18th.
Wolf also had a tremendous year in 2018-19 winning the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year and finishing as a First Team All-Star with the best goals against average (1.69) and save percentage (.936 Sv%) in the Western Hockey League.
DUSTIN WOLF - GOALTENDER
BORN: Tustin, CA DATE: April 16, 2001
HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 165 lbs.
CATCHES: Left
DRAFTED: CGY - 7th Round (214th Overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft
