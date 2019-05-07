Flames Sign Carl-Johan Lerby

CALGARY - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed defenseman Carl-Johan Lerby to a two-year entry-level contract.

Lerby, a native of Sweden, completed his fourth season as a member of the Malmo Redhawks. The 21-year-old scored five goals and added 16 assists for 21 points and 20 penalty minutes in 47 games this season and added three assists in five playoff games with the Malmo Redhawks of the Swedish Elite League. Lerby will stay with Malmo for the 2019-20 season before joining the Calgary Flames organization for the 2020-21 season.

BORN: Sweden DATE: July 7, 1997

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 182 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on May 7, 2019

