Flames Select Five Players in the 2018 NHL Draft

June 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Dallas, TX - The Calgary Flames selected five players at the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas during the seven-round selection process.

The Flames started their draft weekend on Saturday with three picks in the fourth round. Their first selection was Slovakian centre Martin Pospisil from the Sioux City (USHL) with the 105th overall pick. Calgary used its next two picks in the fourth round to select left winger Demetrios Koumontzis (108th overall) and Milos Roman (122nd overall). The Flames had one pick in the sixth round and selected centre Emilio Pettersen (167th overall) and with their final pick in the seventh round took right winger Dmitry Zavgorodniy (198th overall).

