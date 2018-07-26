Flames Re-Sign Goaltender David Rittich to One-Year Contract

July 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed goaltender David Rittich to a one-year contract.

Rittich, a native of Jihlava, Czech Republic saw action in 21 games for the Flames last season posting a 8-6-3 record with a .904 SV% and a 2.92 GAA. The 25-year-old netminder also played in 12 games for the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League in 2017-18 posting a 7-5-0 record with a .889 SV% and a 3.18 GAA.

Contract Status: One year AAV: $800,000

DAVID RITTCH - GOALTENDER

BORN: Jihlava, Czech Rep. DATE: August 19, 1992

HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 210 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

