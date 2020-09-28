Flames Re-Sign Forward Justin Kirkland
September 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed forward Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.
TERM: One-year, two-way NHL SPC with an NHL AAV of $700,000.
Kirkland, a native of Camrose, Alberta suited up in 53 games in his first season with the Stockton Heat scoring six goals and notching 22 assists for 28 points to go along with 44 penalty minutes in 2019-20. The 24-year-old has a career 251 games played in the AHL for a total of 97 points (31G - 66A). The Alberta product was a WHL Champion in 2015 with the Kelowna Rockets, a year after being drafted by the Nashville Predators in the third round, 62nd overall of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
JUSTIN KIRKLAND - FORWARD
BORN: Camrose, Alberta DATE: August 2, 1996
HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 203 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: NSH - 3rd Round (62nd Overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft
