Flames Provide Qualifying Offers to Four Players
October 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that the following four players have received qualifying offers from the club:
Glenn Gawdin (C)
Oliver Kylington (D)
Andrew Mangiapane (LW)
Tyler Parsons (G)
The following players did not receive qualifying offers:
Mark Jankowski (C)
Andrew Nielsen (D)
Nick Schneider (G)
