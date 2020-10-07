Flames Provide Qualifying Offers to Four Players

October 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that the following four players have received qualifying offers from the club:

Glenn Gawdin (C)

Oliver Kylington (D)

Andrew Mangiapane (LW)

Tyler Parsons (G)

The following players did not receive qualifying offers:

Mark Jankowski (C)

Andrew Nielsen (D)

Nick Schneider (G)

