Flames Open 2022 Prospects Training Camp

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2022 Prospects' training camp starting Thursday, September 15th when the prospects hit the ice in Penticton, BC as a part of the Young Stars Classic.

The first on-ice session will take place on the 15th when the Flames prospects will practice at 3:30pm PT at the South Okanagan Event Centre. The Flames prospects will play three games during the tournament with the first taking place on Friday, September 16th against the Vancouver Canucks prospects, then on Saturday, September 17th against the Edmonton Oilers prospects, and finally against the Winnipeg Jets prospects on Monday, September 19th to close out the tournament for the Flames.

A total of 27 players will be participating in the prospects camp: 3 goalies, 9 defensemen and 15 forwards.

Media availabilities will take place following each practice/training day or following the morning skate and post-game on game days throughout the tournament. Please let a member of the communications team know of any requests prior to the slated media availability.

The Young Stars Classic games will be streamed live on www.nhl.com/flames with Flames TV host Brendan Parker doing the colour commentating. As well, all three Flames games will be broadcasted live on Sportsnet 960 THE FAN.

PROSPECT TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

Thursday, September 15th

Who: All prospects

On-Ice Session: 3:30pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Friday, September 16th

Who: All prospects

Pre-Game Skate: South Okanagan Event Center - 10:45am PT

Event/Time: Game vs. Vancouver - 7:30pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Saturday, September 17th

Who: All prospects

Pre-Game Skate: South Okanagan Event Center - 10:45am PT

Event/Time(s): Game vs. Edmonton - 7:30pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Sunday, September 18th

Who: All prospects

On-Ice Session: 1:30pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Monday, September 19th

Who: All prospects

Event/Time(s): Game vs. Winnipeg - 11:00am PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

CALGARY FLAMES

2022 YOUNG STARS CLASSIC

ROSTER

# PLAYER POS.

GOALTENDERS (3)

32 Wolf, Dustin G

40 Chechelev, Daniil G

82 Arvanitis, Brad G

DEFENSEMEN (9)

37 Kuznetsov, Yan D

48 Sedoff, Chris D

57 Lavigne, Simon D

72 Poirier, Jeremie D

85 Whynot, Cameron D

89 Jordan, Cole D

92 Rhinehart, Rhett D

96 Lee, Jake D

98 Solovyov, Ilya D

FORWARDS (15)

43 Klapka, Adam RW

47 Zary, Connor C

49 Pelletier, Jakob LW

51 Beck, Jack LW

56 Huckins, Cole C

60 Feuk, Lucas LW

67 Boucher, Evan LW

68 Kerins, Rory C

71 Duehr, Walker RW

74 Ciona, Lucas LW

77 Nikolaev, Ilya C

78 Pettersen, Emilio LW

79 Schwindt, Cole C

87 Bell, Parker LW

93 Walker, Cooper C

