Flames, Heat Extend Affiliation with Kansas City

July 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





The Stockton Heat and Calgary Flames have renewed the organizational affiliation with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks for the 2020-21 season, announced Thursday by the Stockton Heat.

"The Calgary Flames and the Stockton Heat are pleased to continue our affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks," said Calgary Flames Assistant General Manager, Brad Pascall. "Kansas City is a first class franchise with quality ownership and management that shares the same winning culture and player development objectives as our organization."

Over the first three seasons of the partnership, 17 players have spent time with both Stockton and Kansas City, including seven players that split time between the two clubs during the 2019-20 season: Terrance Amorosa, Mitch Hults, Zach Osburn, Mason Morelli, Tyler Parsons, Nick Schneider and Corey Schueneman.

"We are looking forward to working with the Calgary Flames and their AHL Affiliate, the Stockton Heat," said Mavericks Team President and General Manager, Brent Thiessen. "We have had great dialogue and discussions about players and development and look forward to continuing our relationship for another season."

