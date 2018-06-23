Flames Acquire Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm from Carolina
June 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced that they have acquired defenseman Noah Hanifin and forward Elias Lindholm from Carolina in exchange for Micheal Ferland, Adam Fox and Dougie Hamilton.
Hanifin, a 21-year-old native of Boston, Massachusetts, was drafted fifth overall by Carolina in the 2015 NHL Draft. In his three seasons with the Hurricanes he has scored 18 goals along with 65 assists for 83 points in 239 games and led all blue-liners on his team last season with 10 goals and 22 assists.
NOAH HANIFIN - DEFENSE
BORN: Boston, MA DATE: January 25, 1997
HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 206 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: CAR - 1st round, 5th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft
Lindholm, a 23-year-old native of Boden, Sweden, was drafted fifth overall by Carolina in the 2013 NHL Draft. In his five seasons with the Hurricanes he has netted 64 goals and added 124 assists for 188 points in 374 games. Last season he potted 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points in 81 games.
ELIAS LINDHOLM - RIGHT WING
BORN: Boden, SWE DATE: December 2, 1994
HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 192 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
DRAFTED: CAR - 1st round, 5th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2018
- Anaheim Ducks Make Six Selections in Rounds 2-7 of 2018 NHL Draft - San Diego Gulls
- Flames Select Five Players in the 2018 NHL Draft - Stockton Heat
- Sabres Select Five on Second Day of 2018 NHL Draft - Rochester Americans
- Flames Acquire Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm from Carolina - Stockton Heat
- Senators Select Tkachuk Fourth Overall - Belleville Senators
- Senators Selected Tkachuk Fourth Overall - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Heat Stories
- Flames Select Five Players in the 2018 NHL Draft
- Flames Acquire Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm from Carolina
- Calgary Flames Sign Yasin Ehliz & Marcus Hogstrom to One Year, Two-Way Contracts
- Flames and Heat Renew ECHL Affiliation with Kansas City
- Heat Announce Cail MacLean as New Head Coach