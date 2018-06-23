Flames Acquire Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm from Carolina

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced that they have acquired defenseman Noah Hanifin and forward Elias Lindholm from Carolina in exchange for Micheal Ferland, Adam Fox and Dougie Hamilton.

Hanifin, a 21-year-old native of Boston, Massachusetts, was drafted fifth overall by Carolina in the 2015 NHL Draft. In his three seasons with the Hurricanes he has scored 18 goals along with 65 assists for 83 points in 239 games and led all blue-liners on his team last season with 10 goals and 22 assists.

NOAH HANIFIN - DEFENSE

BORN: Boston, MA DATE: January 25, 1997

HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 206 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CAR - 1st round, 5th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft

Lindholm, a 23-year-old native of Boden, Sweden, was drafted fifth overall by Carolina in the 2013 NHL Draft. In his five seasons with the Hurricanes he has netted 64 goals and added 124 assists for 188 points in 374 games. Last season he potted 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points in 81 games.

ELIAS LINDHOLM - RIGHT WING

BORN: Boden, SWE DATE: December 2, 1994

HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 192 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: CAR - 1st round, 5th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft

