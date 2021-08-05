Flaherty Expected to Make Rehab Start in Springfield on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced RHP Jack Flaherty is expected to make a Major League rehab start for the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field on Friday, August 6.

The Cardinals face the Tulsa Drillers (AA, Dodgers) Friday at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:05 p.m. Friday is our Great Southern Bank Cardinals Build-A-Bear Giveaway (2,000 fans). After the game, fans will be invited down onto the field for Kids Dance Party Fans-on-Field Fireworks. Plus, the first 30 minutes after gates open for every game at Hammons Field is Happy Half-Hour with discounts on adult beverages. Visit www.springfieldcardinals.com or click the link below for a full list of upcoming promotions and tickets.

This will be the first rehab appearance in Springfield for the 25-year-old Flaherty and his first appearance in a Springfield uniform since May 27, 2017 at San Antonio (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). Flaherty's last appearance at Hammons Field came on May 22, 2017 vs. Northwest Arkansas, tossing 7.2 shutout innings (3 H, 4 BB, 3 K). The ace of the big league staff, Flaherty is 31-23 with a 3.31 ERA in 82 career games (79 GS) with St. Louis, including an 8-1 record with a 2.90 ERA over 62.0 innings in 2021. He posted a dominant 2.75 ERA in 33 starts in 2019, finishing fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting and 13th in N.L. MVP voting, while earning a selection as the All-MLB Team Second Team's starting pitcher that year.

Flaherty put together one of the most impressive stretches in Springfield history over his 10 starts with the team in 2017. Springfield's Opening Day starter that season, Flaherty's ERA didn't climb over 1.00 until his eighth start, and the California native finished his Springfield career 7-2 with a 1.42 ERA over 63.1 innings, striking out 62 to just 11 walks. Flaherty was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week (4/23/17), MiLB.com Texas League Player of the Month (April 2017), St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month (April 2017), a Texas League Mid-Season All-Star, and a Texas League Post-Season All-Star in 2017. He was assigned to Triple-A Memphis on June 1, 2017, before debuting with St. Louis on September 1, 2017.

