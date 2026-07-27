Fjeldberg the Super-Sub Strikes!!!
Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Substitute Jonas Fjeldberg's 95th-minute goal earned the Colorado Springs Switchbacks an entertaining 2-1 win over the Charleston Battery, with Wilmer Cabrera scoring the lone goal for the visitors.
Check out the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2026
- Orange County SC Extends Western Conference Lead with Victory at Monterey Bay - Orange County SC
- Hartford Athletic Inks Anderson with Two-Year Extension - Hartford Athletic
- Hounds Acquire Forward Yu Tsukanome on Loan - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Giddy up - New Mexico United to Honor New Mexico Legend Mike Smith - New Mexico United
- Rhode Island FC Loans Midfielder Clay Holstad to Major League Soccer Club FC Dallas - Rhode Island FC
- Sporting JAX Men Fall to El Paso Locomotive - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks Make It Three in a Row in Regular Season
- Switchbacks Make It Three in a Row in Regular Season
- Switchbacks Earn Three Points at Home Behind Two Goals from Bennett
- Switchbacks FC Sign Sam Jones to a 25-Day Contract
- Aidan Rocha Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Bench for Round 4