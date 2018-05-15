Five Senators Moving into IIHF World Championship Quarterfinals
May 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators and Belleville Senators will have five representatives in the IIHF World Championship quarterfinals.
Canada's Thomas Chabot and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, USA's Colin White and Sweden's Magnus Paarjarvi and Filip Gustavsson have all made it to the last eight.
Christian Jaros' Slovakia finished fifth in Group A missing a quarterfinal berth by one point.
In five games Chabot had an assist for Canada while Pageau nabbed a goal and three assists in seven contests. White had a pair of goals and an assist in seven games for the Americans while Paarjarvi grabbed two goals in seven games. Gustavsson has yet to play in the tournament.
In seven games with Slovakia, Jaros had a goal.
The quarterfinals are as follows and take place on May 15 LIVE on TSN:
Canada vs. Russia
USA vs. Czech Republic
Sweden vs. Latvia
Finland vs. Switzerland
