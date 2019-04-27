Five-Run Fifth Fuels 10-5 Win over Cards
April 27, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The RoughRiders used a five-run fifth inning to erase an early deficit and knock off Springfield 10-7 Saturday at Hammons Field.
SYNOPSIS
* Eliezer Alvarez kickstarted the fifth-inning scoring with a two-run single after the Riders drew a trio of walks to start the big inning.
* Frisco added three insurance tallies in the seventh inning, including a two-run double from Christian Lopes, who finished with three hits on the night.
* Starter Edgar Arredondo allowed all three of his runs on a second-inning homer but closed his outing with three scoreless frames to earn the win.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Christian Lopes: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R
* Eliezer Alvarez: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R
* Edgar Arredondo: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (W)
NEWS AND NOTES
* Lopes is 5-for-8 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs in the first two games of the series.
* Reliever Emmanuel Clase allowed a run in the ninth, ending his regular-season scoreless streak at 31 innings, dating back to 2018.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Springfield, Sunday, 4:10 pm
RHP Esmerling Vasquez (first app.) vs. RHP Casey Meisner (0-1, 9.37)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
