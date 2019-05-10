Five-Run Eighth Sparks Comeback Win in Midland

May 10, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





MIDLAND, Texas - The RoughRiders rallied for five runs in the eighth Friday night, overcoming a two-run deficit to defeat Midland 8-5 at Security Bank Ballpark.

SYNOPSIS

* Trailing 5-3, the Riders put up all five of their eighth-inning runs with two outs. Alex Kowalczyk put the club ahead with a two-run single and Michael De Leon chipped in a pair of insurance runs with his third double of the night.

* Locke St. John engineered two perfect innings to lock down the Hounds and earn the save.

* Starter Joe Palumbo struck out nine batters over six innings, taking a no-decision.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Joe Palumbo: 6 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

* Locke St. John: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (S)

* Michael De Leon: 3-for-4, 3 2B, 2 RBI

* Alex Kowalczyk: 1-for-1, 2 RBI, R

NEWS AND NOTES

* Nine of the Riders' 20 wins this season have been in come-from-behind fashion.

* De Leon's three doubles Friday equaled his season total through the first 30 games.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Midland, Saturday, 7:00 pm

RHP Pedro Payano (3-0, 4.10) vs. RHP Parker Dunshee (2-2, 1.89)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.