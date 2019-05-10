Five-Run Eighth Sparks Comeback Win in Midland
May 10, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
MIDLAND, Texas - The RoughRiders rallied for five runs in the eighth Friday night, overcoming a two-run deficit to defeat Midland 8-5 at Security Bank Ballpark.
SYNOPSIS
* Trailing 5-3, the Riders put up all five of their eighth-inning runs with two outs. Alex Kowalczyk put the club ahead with a two-run single and Michael De Leon chipped in a pair of insurance runs with his third double of the night.
* Locke St. John engineered two perfect innings to lock down the Hounds and earn the save.
* Starter Joe Palumbo struck out nine batters over six innings, taking a no-decision.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Joe Palumbo: 6 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 9 K
* Locke St. John: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (S)
* Michael De Leon: 3-for-4, 3 2B, 2 RBI
* Alex Kowalczyk: 1-for-1, 2 RBI, R
NEWS AND NOTES
* Nine of the Riders' 20 wins this season have been in come-from-behind fashion.
* De Leon's three doubles Friday equaled his season total through the first 30 games.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Midland, Saturday, 7:00 pm
RHP Pedro Payano (3-0, 4.10) vs. RHP Parker Dunshee (2-2, 1.89)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
