Five-Run 9th Completes Voyagers Comeback

Idaho Falls, ID - The Voyagers scored five times in the 9th to cap a come-from-behind 8-5 victory over the Chukars Sunday afternoon at Melaleuca Field.

Great Falls (28-31, 6-15) won four of seven in the season series with Idaho Falls. The Voyagers improved to 14-10 against the South Division, and 9-18 on the road. The Chukars (31-28, 10-11) dropped to 14-13 at home, and 12-12 against the North.

The Voyagers opened the scoring on the game's first pitch with a leadoff, solo home run high and deep to left-center off the bat of Romy Gonzalez. It was Gonzalez's fifth homer of the season.

The Chukars answered quickly with a three-run bottom of the 1st. The two-out rally started with a walk of Reed Rohlman. After a wild pitch moved Rohlman to second, he scored on an RBI single to left-center by Jose Caraballo. Chase Vallot followed with an RBI double to center. Hunter Strong made it 3-1 with an RBI single to right-center.

A run in the 3rd lifted Idaho Falls to a 4-1 lead. Jose Caraballo led off with a double off the wall in right-center. Two batters later, a sacrifice fly from Kyle Kasser scored Caraballo tagging from third.

Great Falls began the comeback with single runs in the 7th and 8th innings. Ryan Fitzpatrick led off the 7th with a hit-by-pitch. Maiker Feliz and Adam McGinnis both walked to load the bases. A ground ball double play brought Fitzpatrick home. In the 8th, Bryce Bush led off with a single to right. The lead for Idaho Falls was trimmed to 4-3 as Logan Sowers smacked a double deep to right-center that scored Bush from first.

The Voyagers sent eight men to the plate and flipped the game on its head with a five-run 9th. Adam McGinnis led off with a single ripped up the middle that glanced off the second baseman's glove and into center. Jay Estes pinch ran for McGinnis. Micah Coffey reached with a hit-by-pitch. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. Romy Gonzalez then walked on four pitches to load the bases. Lenyn Sosa gave Great Falls a 5-4 lead with a two-run single bounced in the hole to left. Bryce Bush advanced runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt. Logan Sowers finished the Voyagers scoring with a blast deep to left for a three-run home run and an 8-4 cushion. It was Sowers' eighth dinger of the season. The Chukars plated a run in the home half of the 9th, but Nick Johnson struck out the final two batters with the bases loaded the end the game.

Great Falls outhit Idaho Falls 10-to-9. Logan Sowers went 4-for-5 for the first four-hit game of his career. He finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in a career-high four. Romy Gonzalez posted two hits with one RBI and two runs.

On the mound, Devon Perez earned the win in relief. Perez (2-1) worked four scoreless frames and gave up just one hit with four strikeouts and no walks. Jose Ramirez blew a save and took the loss. Ramirez (0-2) pitched the 9th and gave up five runs on two hits with one strikeout and one walk.

Great Falls continues its seven-game road trip with the series opener at Ogden Monday night. First pitch at Lindquist Field is scheduled for 6:30. For 2018 ticketing and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

