Five Renegades Named to All-Star Team

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Five Hudson Valley Renegades were named to the New York-Penn League All-Star Team Thursday afternoon as the rosters for the game were unveiled. Rightfielder Hill Alexander, centerfielder Garrett Hiott, shortstop Greg Jones, relief pitcher Joe LaSorsa, and utility infielder Nick Sogard will play for the Red Team next Tuesday when the New York-Penn League All-Star Game commences at Richmond County Bank Ballpark on Staten Island beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Alexander has been a welcome surprise this season for Hudson Valley. The 28th round pick out of Lubbock Christian University in Texas has been the most consistent Renegade. In 47 games, Alexander is second on the team in average (.310), on-base percentage (.388), slugging (.474), and RBI (35). He also leads the team with four homeruns, 36 runs scored, and 81 total bases.

Hiott has also come out of nowhere. The Coconut Creek, FL native was drafted in the 25th round of this year's draft out of Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL. Heading into Thursday's games, Hiott is batting .273 with 20 RBI. He leads the team with 18 stolen bases in 22 attempts, which ranks third in the league. He is also second on the team with 32 runs scored.

In his first professional season, Jones has shown why he was the Rays' first-round draft pick in 2019. The UNC-Wilmington product is destroying New York-Penn League pitching to the tune of .344, which is a team-lead. It would be fourth best in the league, however Jones has not registered enough at-bats to qualify. His average is tops on the Renegades as is his on-base percentage (.411), slugging (.496) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.907). He is also second on the team in hits (46) and total bases (67). He is also 13-20 in the stolen base department.

The lone Hudson Valley pitcher to make the roster is LaSorsa. The 18th round pick out of St. John's University, and Mt. Kisco native, has been brilliant on the mound since the season began. Entering Thursday, he is 5-1 with a 1.17 ERA. He is currently second on the team in appearances with 14, first among relievers in innings pitched at 32, and has opponents batting .157 against him.

Rounding out the quintet is Sogard. The 12th round pick out of Loyola-Marymount is at .255 with 13 RBI. A recent slide has brought his numbers down, however he was hitting .321 at one point as he covered the infield defensively at second, third and short as the Renegades battled injuries among their infielders. He recorded a 34-94 (.362) stretch from June 21st to July 25th. He is also 13 of 16 in stolen bases.

