Five Players Called up to National Teams

February 19, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - Five Power FC team members traveled abroad to represent their home countries on the international stage. Katrina Guillou (Philippines), Jennifer Cudjoe (Ghana), Claire Constant (Haiti), Charlie Estcourt (Wales) and Loza Abera (Ethiopia).

Guillou, Cudjoe and Constant are playing for their respective teams from Feb. 16-Feb. 26, Estcourt from Feb. 14- Feb. 27 and Abera from Feb. 13-Feb. 28.

All players that reported for national team duty will return in time for Power FC's first home match of the Spring slate against Lexington Sporting Club on Sunday, Mar. 9. at 2 p.m. EST.

