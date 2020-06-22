Five Northwoods League Teams Will Begin Play July 1 in a Regional "Minnesota-Iowa Pod"

Rochester, Minn. - Another "pod" of Northwoods League teams comprised of the Willmar Stingers, Mankato MoonDogs, Rochester Honkers, St. Cloud Rox and the Waterloo Bucks will return for play this summer starting July 1. The season for this pod will last until August 20th with the team holding the best winning percentage being declared the winner. Working in consultation with state and local officials, the five teams have each developed a plan for safe operation in their respective locations, and the teams look forward to welcoming fans and players back for a much-anticipated season of Northwoods League baseball.

"Continuing efforts on the part of our Affiliates in Minnesota and Iowa to craft plans for safe operation in their respective locations in consultation with their state and local officials, along with the steps by those officials to open up their communities for larger gatherings, has made it possible to start another 'pod' in the Northwoods League footprint on July first," said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover. "This regional pod will bring the special brand of Northwoods League baseball back to those communities, but in a way that is consistent with everyone's goal of doing so in a safe manner."

The Minnesota-Iowa pod's schedule of games can be found by going to northwoodsleague.com and clicking on the day-by-day schedule under the schedule header. Fans can then select the MN-IA Region Schedule for all game dates and times.

