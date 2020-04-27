Five More Rox Signed to 2020 Roster

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the organization has five additional players for the 2020 season. Those players are pitchers Jarrod Billig (Seattle University), Landen Bourassa (San Francisco University), Alex Jemal (Seattle University), Justin Kelly (University of Utah) and Justin Simanek (Southeastern Louisiana University).

Billig, a junior at Seattle University, made five starts on the mound for Seattle University this season. He finished with a 3-2 record and a 4.07 earned run average. Over 24.1 innings pitched he struck out 22 batters. In high school he was named to the First Team All-South Nevada, First Team All-Sunset Region and First Team All-State teams during his senior season at Bishop Gorman High while throwing two no-hitters.

Bourassa made four starts on the mound for the University of San Francisco this season. He finished with a 1-1 records and a 1.38 earned run average in 13 innings pitched. He transferred after playing two seasons at Lane Community College. At Lane he First Team NWAC All-Region honors. In his two seasons he finished with a 9-4 records and 2.63 earned run average. He was named to the First Team All-State Montana/Alberta during his senior year at Chinook High.

Jemal appeared in eight games for Seattle this season, striking out 17 batters over 16 innings. The redshirt-senior finished the season with a 2.81 earned run average. He led Mission Viejo High to three state tournament appearances. In 2017 he was named to the All-South Coast League Second Team.

Kelly, a redshirt-sophomore, made four starts on the mound this season for Utah. He finished with a 2.66 earned run average. In 23.2 innings pitched, he struck out 14 batters. At Copper Hills High School, Kelly earned All-Region and Honorable Mention All-State honors following his senior season. He was also a member of the Class 5A North All-Star Team.

Simanek returns to the Rox for his second season after appearing in five games, making three starts on the mound in 2019. He finished with a 1-0 record and a 1.35 earned run average. Over 13.1 innings pitched, Simanek struck out 14 batters. This season, during his junior season at Southeastern Louisiana he appeared in six games, throwing 14.1 innings and striking out 10 batters.

In total the Rox now have twenty-three players signed for the 2020 season. Field Manager Augie Rodriguez and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season. For a complete list of the current Rox roster please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

The Rox will open their ninth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2020. The Rox home opener is Friday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m., featuring post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2020 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

