Five Gotham FC Players Called up for FIFA's International Window

February 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Five more Gotham FC players received call-ups from the national teams for the upcoming FIFA international window in addition to U.S. Women's National Team defenders Tierna Davidson and Emily Sonnett.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Bruninha (Brazil), Jess Carter (England) and Jess Silva (Portugal) departed for their respective national team camps following Gotham FC's preseason trip to Spain. Davidson and Sonnett will be part of the U.S. squad competing in the upcoming SheBelieves Cup.

Midfielder Stella Nyamekye will join Gotham FC for the first time after her time in Ghana with the national team camp.

Brazil will not play in any matches this window. The Seleção are back in action in April, when they'll take on the U.S. in California.

Silva and Portugal are slated to start UEFA Women's Nations League play against Carter and England on Friday. Portugal also takes on Belgium on Feb. 26. Silva has made 117 appearances for her country, scoring 18 goals.

Carter and the Lionesses host Spain on Feb. 26. The veteran defender has 39 appearances since making her international debut in 2017, including five in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The reigning NWSL goalkeeper of the year, Berger and Germany will face the Netherlands before hosting Austria. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Berger started in all six matches for her country, including the quarterfinal match where she saved two consecutive penalties to help Germany advance. She also recorded a clean sheet against Spain to help Germany secure the bronze medal.

Nyamekye, who starred for Ghana's U-20 squad at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, where she tallied two goals and one assist, will play for the senior national team in its Friday exhibition against Morocco. The 19-year-old Nyamekye made her senior debut on Feb. 19, 2023.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.