Five Games Added to Isotopes Home Schedule September 23-27

Major League Baseball has announced that each team in Triple-A, including the Albuquerque Isotopes, will be adding five home games to the 2021 season schedule as part of the "Final Stretch" postseason tournament. The Isotopes new five-game home series stretches from Thursday, September 23 to Monday, September 27 against the Reno Aces (Triple-A Diamondbacks).

The five new games will feature a flurry of promotions, Little League Nights (September 24-25), Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by Floor & Decor (Sept. 24-26), Postgame Fireworks (September 25, previously scheduled for August 8), a Short-Sleeve Hoodie giveaway, courtesy of Modelo Especial (September 26) and a final Mariachis de Nuevo México game presented by Modelo Especial (September 27).

Tickets for the remaining Isotopes home games at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park from July 29 to the end of the season will go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at abqisotopes.com, ticketmaster.com and the Isotopes Park Box Office.

For a full second-half 2021 schedule go to https://img.mlbstatic.com/milb-images/image/upload/milb/tcbjbwg5d8wpszmvjxy8.pdf

