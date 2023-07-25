Five-Game Winning Streak Comes to an End for the Stingers, Crushed 13-4 by Rox

WILLMAR, MN. - The Willmar Stingers saw its winning streak come to an end in disappointing fashion, falling 13-4 against St. Cloud Rox.

St. Cloud wasted no time in pouring runs on at Bill Taunton Stadium as a first inning double from Oscar Serratos Jr. got one across before ever recording an out.

The big damage would come in the second as the Rox flexed their muscles on Stingers starter Sam Malec.

Malec would see the Rox pick up six hits during the course of the inning with as many runs coming across.

Serratos Jr. brought in two of those runs with his second double of the game.

Needing runs in an instant, MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Drey Dirksen delivered with a solo homer to get the Stingers on the board in the bottom half of the second.

The Rox quickly added onto that total however with a two-run homer from Kyle Jackson in the fourth.

An inning later, the Rox replicated that success with a walk and hit by pitch to extend the lead 11-1.

Kevin Fitzer cut into the lead with a two-run blast for his tenth homer of the summer but that would end the comeback attempt for the Stingers.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Tom Sun gave it his best effort, only allowing two runs through his four and a third innings of work but the damage was already done.

With the victory, the Rox cut their deficit in the Great Plains West second half by one game as the Stingers will look to get that game back as they travel to St. Cloud for three games against the Rox starting on Wednesday.

