Five Ball Players Added to 2019 Express Roster

May 9, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release





Eau Claire, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express announced the addition of five more players to their 2019 roster Thursday.

Nick Marinconz

INF

5'10"

170

H-Sr

San Jose, CA

Cal Poly Commit

Stop us if this sounds familiar. Marinconz is set to join the Express, fresh from his high school graduation, prior to joining Cal Poly in the fall as an incoming freshman. No, we are not thinking about Kyle Marinconz, who played for the Express from 2015-2017, we are talking about his younger brother, Nick Marinconz. Nick, a senior at Valley Christian High School in San Jose and four-year varsity player, will follow a similar path that his brother Kyle took, and join the Express before his freshman year of college. As a junior, Nick hit .318 with seven doubles and 17 RBIs, helping the Warriors to 29-3-1 record and a Central Coast Section Open Division championship and is once again lighting things up in his senior season.

Nick Herold

P

6'3"

200

So.

Coon Rapids, MN

Winona State

Nick Herold represents the only Winona State Warrior on Eau Claire's 2019 roster. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota native has been used primarily out of the bullpen in his first two collegiate seasons, making 27 appearances with one start. Recently, Herold has been extending his outings, pitching three innings or more in his last two games. In 2019, Herold holds a 2-1 record with a 2.92 ERA and has a WHIP of .95 with 37 strikeouts.

Nick Alvarado

P

6'7"

230

Jr.

Grand Valley, MO

Illinois-Springfield

A DI transfer from Illinois State, Alvarado has been hitting his stride with the Prairie Stars in Springfield, Illinois. In his first season with UIS in 2018, Alvarado held a 2-0 record with a 4.32 ERA, and kept opponents to a .150 average. This spring, Alvarado has appeared primarily in relief, has appeared in 16 games, and leads the Prairie Stars with four saves, where he has struck out 24 batters.

Rece Finck

P

6'0"

205

Fr.

Hopedale, IL

Illinois-Springfield

A freshman for the Prairie Stars, Rece Finck has yet to make his collegiate debut in Springfield. Finck, an Olympia High School graduate, was a two-time All-Corn Belt Conference award recipient, taking home Second-Team honors as a senior. He led Olympia to an Illinois High School Association 2A regional title and struck out 52 batters in 45 innings with a 1.21 whip in 2018.

Noah Denoyer

P

6'5"

225

So.

Tracy, CA

San Joaquin Delta

Denoyer stands to be a towering figure on the mound this season for the Express. The 6'5", 225-pound hurler has made 12 appearances for San Joaquin Delta this season, starting four from the bump, and holds a record of 4-0 with two saves. Denoyer has tossed 36.1 innings and has amassed 37 strikeouts with a 3.99 ERA for a Delta squad that has won 35 games this season.

