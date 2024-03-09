"Fitzy" Is Back

March 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the return of defenseman, Colan Fitzgerald, to the active roster. Fitzgerald will return from loan from the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc, where he played in 29 games this season.

In the 23-24 season with the Havoc, Fitzgerald recorded 2 goals and 4 assists. The fan favorite will return to Binghamton, playing in 87 regular season games during the past two seasons with the Black Bears. In the playoffs, Fitzgerald has stepped up his game offensively, scoring 4 goals and adding 5 assists, in 8 postseason games.

Fitzgerald is the all-around defenseman that will give Binghamton more depth as they push towards the playoffs, fighting for the #1 overall seed. The Burr Ridge, Illinois, native finished last season at a +21 in his 35 games, before missing time due to a broken finger.

Fitzgerald is expected to make his seasonal-debut on Saturday, March 9th against the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2024

"Fitzy" Is Back - Binghamton Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.