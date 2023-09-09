Fitzgerald Joins Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of D Colan Fitzgerald for the 2023-24 season.

Fitzgerald, 24, is a 6'0" defenseman from Burr Ridge, IL. He spent 3 years at Indiana University (ACHA II). Fitzgerald turned pro in the 2021-22 with the Binghamton Black Bears (FPHL) and returned for the 2022-23 season. He has appeared in 87 games for the Black Bears and has earned 43 points. Fitzgerald signed and played one game in Birmingham during the 2022-23 season.

"Colan had a really good season with Binghamton last year and earned an opportunity to compete," said Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "He's a really smooth skating defenseman with good hockey IQ."

