Fisher Cats Welcome Assistant General Manager Brandon Caron

March 8, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced Wednesday that Brandon Caron has been named the organization's new Assistant General Manager.

Caron was previously the Assistant General Manager of MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,000-seat concert venue operated by Live Nation and owned by Fenway Sports Group and Crossroads Presents. Caron was a senior leader on the inaugural management team that opened the building with direct oversight of guest experience, security, facility management, food and beverage, merchandising, and day-to-day operations.

Prior to MGM Music Hall opening last summer, Caron rose from event manager to Director of Strategy and Business Development for Spectacle Live, one of New England's largest event promoters. He negotiated the operating agreements and led construction efforts for the Colonial Theatre in Laconia and the Nashua Center for the Arts. Caron also led the Lowell Memorial Auditorium as General Manager into its 100th anniversary season.

"We are thrilled to add Brandon to our leadership team," Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis said. "He brings a wealth of experience in venue and event management, and his enthusiasm for creating a world-class experience at Delta Dental Stadium is an extremely positive sign for the future of the organization."

Caron is a Methuen, Mass., native and a University of New Haven graduate with a Masters of Sports Leadership from Northeastern University. His additional professional experience includes work with the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, DraftKings, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, and the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.

"I am very excited to be joining the New Hampshire Fisher Cats," Caron said. "Thank you to Rick Brenner, Art Solomon, Tom Silvia, and Michael Neis for this opportunity to join a first-class organization. I look forward to working with our staff, partners, fans, and the community to continue making Delta Dental Stadium one of the premier event destinations in New England."

The Fisher Cats also promoted Jeff Tagliaferro from Senior Vice President of Sales to Executive Vice President of Corporate Sales. Tagliaferro has over 20 years of experience in sports entertainment and client service, and he spent five years in the Fisher Cats front office from 2003-2008 before rejoining the team in December 2016. He also worked at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the Phillies Double-A affiliate in Reading, Pa., and served as Learfield's General Manager of UNH Wildcat Sports Properties.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games at Delta Dental Stadium in 2023, beginning Tuesday, April 11, with a six-game series against the Future Red Sox (Portland Sea Dogs). Full and half season ticket memberships, mini-plans, and single-game tickets are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 8, 2023

Fisher Cats Welcome Assistant General Manager Brandon Caron - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.