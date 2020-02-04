Fisher Cats Unveil 2020 Promotional Schedule

Manchester, N.H. - With Opening Night just 72 days away, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) have unveiled their 2020 Promotional Schedule, which promises another unforgettable season of Ferocious Fun at Delta Dental Stadium.

Individual tickets for all 70 home games will go on sale on Monday, February 17 at nhfishercats.com, over the phone at (603) 641-2005 or at the Fisher Cats Box Office at One Line Drive in Manchester.

New in 2020:

The Ferocious Food Fight - April 21, May 4, May 27, July 9

Local restaurants will serve up their best dishes at the ballpark and compete for the coveted Food Fight trophy -- and a complimentary luxury suite -- during four games throughout the season. The real winner? The fans! During each Food Fight, they'll have the opportunity to enjoy an all-you-can-eat tasting of the best Chili, Chowder, Wings, and Dessert in town.

*April 21: Chili *May 4: Chowder *May 27: Wings *July 9: Dessert

Hockey Night in New Hampshire - Friday, June 26

Drop that puck! We'll celebrate the proud history of New Hampshire hockey, from hometown heroes to college legends and everything in between.

Tuesday Night Throwdown - Tuesday, July 28

It's Wrestling Night at Delta Dental Stadium, featuring a pair of Sumo Wrestler Bobble-Belly giveaways. Rowdy Red or Bubba Blue? The choice is yours!

A Night at the Races - Wednesday, July 6

Racers, start your engines -- from Hudson to Lee to Monadnock and beyond, we'll salute the grassroots racetracks and speedways of New Hampshire.

The 60s Series - 1860s Night (June 19), 1960s Night (July 6), 2060s Night (July 27)

Hop in the Delta Dental Stadium Time Machine for three games spanning three different centuries! First, we'll turn back the clock to the dawn of baseball in the 1860s on June 19. Then on July 6, we'll send it to the 1960s to celebrate afros, astronauts, The Beatles, bellbottoms, and so much more. Finally, it's a trip to the future on July 27, with a glimpse at what the Fisher Cats entertainment experience might look like 40 years from now.

Can't-Miss Giveaways:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Youth Shirsey - Sunday, April 19

Fisher Cats legend and Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has some of the hottest-selling merchandise in baseball right now -- and we're just giving it away! Good business? Probably not. A great reason to get to the ballpark? Absolutely.

Jonathan Davis Super-Catch Bobblehead - Saturday, June 6

Comic-Con Night returns to Manchester, and this year we'll honor a Fisher Cats super hero: Jonathan Davis! New Hampshire's 2017 Community Service Award winner has been making some heroic catches in the big leagues, and we'll commemorate those highlight reel plays in bobblehead form.

Fisher Cats Nutcracker Ornament - Thursday, June 25

Halfway to Christmas Night is back by popular demand, and after last season's snow globe giveaway, we're adding another holiday heirloom to your collection: a Fisher Cats Nutcracker Ornament.

Sumo Wrestler Bobble-Belly - Tuesday, July 28

On Wrestling Night, fans will get to take sides in one of the greatest rivalries in the history of on-field entertainment. Only one Bobble-Belly figure per person, so you'll have to choose: Rowdy Red or Bubba Blue?

Fan Favorites:

603 Night - Wednesday, June 3

Let your Granite State pride shine at the ballpark! We'll celebrate New Hampshire's history, heroes, music and more.

July 4 Megablast Fireworks Extravaganza - Saturday, July 4

It's the ultimate Independence Day experience: hot dogs, baseball, and the most spectacular Atlas Fireworks show in town!

North Woods Law New Hampshire - Thursday, July 16

Meet the stars of the hit TV show North Woods Law New Hampshire! They'll be signing autographs on the concourse as part of the fun.

The Wizarding World of New Hampshire - Friday, August 21

Hop on your broomstick and head to the ballpark -- we're turning the diamond into Diagon Alley for a nine-inning celebration of the Harry Potter book and movie series.

Game Show Night - Thursday, August 27

Where else can you play Jeopardy!, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Family Feud, and 100,000 Pyramid on the same night? Our emcee "Zick" will do his best Bob Barker impression throughout this popular theme night, and we'll have some lovely parting gifts for you.

Copa De La Diversion (Fun Cup) - May 17, June 20, July 19, August 30

On four nights throughout the season, the Fisher Cats will become Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire in a celebration of Latinx culture and values.

Kids Run the Bases Every Sunday

What's better than a Fisher Cats game under the sun? Taking a spin around the bases! We'll see you on the diamond after the final out.

But Wait, There's More!

Keep an eye out for even more Ferocious Fun additions to the promo schedule in the coming weeks, and don't miss Earth Day (April 22), State Champions Night (May 5 and June 23), College Fair Night (May 14), Kids Run the Show (May 15), Special Olympics Night (May 23), the Memorial Day Welcome Home Event (May 25) and so much more.

Fisher Cats Full and Half-Season Tickets and Mini-Ticket Plans are also on sale now, and each ticket plan features a variety of benefits, gifts, and experiences. To learn more, stop by the box office at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, call (603) 641-2005, or visit www.nhfishercats.com.

