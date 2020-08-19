Fisher Cats to Host Shakespeare in the (Ball)Park on Sep. 20

August 19, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, N.H. - It's been performed on Broadway, adapted into feature films, and seen in countless theaters across the globe. But now, Romeo and Juliet takes its grandest stage yet: the left field turf of Delta Dental Stadium, home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate), on Sunday, September 20 at 2 p.m.

New Hampshire's Cue Zero Theatre Company presents Shakespeare in the (Ball)Park, featuring a unique spin on one of the world's most iconic plays. The famed family rivalry of Montague and Capulet, for instance, has been reimagined as a feud between Red Sox and Yankees fans.

Tickets are available now at (603) 606-4105 for just $10. Guests will be seated in the tiered swivel seats of the Stonyfield Pavilion beyond the left field wall as they enjoy the performance on the field directly below.

"The story of Romeo and Juliet is already sort of ridiculous; two teenagers meet on Monday, and by Friday they are so in love that it tears two families apart," said Cue Zero Artistic Director Dan Pelletier. "Mixing in elements of baseball and modern pop culture helps not only bring out the humor, but also makes the show something everyone can enjoy."

The Fisher Cats will continue to follow federal and state guidelines, providing six feet of separation between groups while disinfecting seats, restrooms and high touch areas throughout the night. Guests will not be required to wear a mask when seated, but must wear a face covering when traveling around the stadium.

"We're so excited to host another safe, socially distanced event for families to enjoy at the stadium," said Fisher Cats Director of Hospitality and Special Events Stephanie Fournier. "Our left field seats are usually a perfect spot to catch a home run ball during a Fisher Cats game. But for Shakespeare in the ballpark, they'll become front row seats."

For more information, visit NHFisherCats.com or call the Fisher Cats Front Office at (603) 606-4105.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.