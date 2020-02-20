Fisher Cats to Host Nickelodeon Blue's Clues & You Day at the Ballpark

Manchester, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) will host Nickelodeon Blue's Clues & You! Day on Sunday, June 7 at Delta Dental Stadium.

The latest edition to the Fisher Cats' ever-evolving promotional schedule will give fans an opportunity to meet Blue, Nickelodeon's playful puppy, as part of a pregame brunch. For $24, fans can enjoy brunch in the Samuel Adams Brewhouse and take photos with Blue on the Eastern Propane & Oil Stage.

Brunch tickets and standard game tickets -- starting at $8 -- are available at NHFisherCats.com/tickets.

"From 90s kids to today's kids, it's no mystery that everyone loves Blue's Clues," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "And this is a major breakthrough for feline-canine relations. For a team of 'Cats to open its doors to one of the most iconic dogs in television history, I think it says a lot about what we think of Blue."

The Fisher Cats will take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Continuing New Hampshire's Sunday tradition, Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Fisher Cats single game tickets are now on sale at NHFisherCats.com/tickets, over the phone at 603-641-2005 or at the Fisher Cats Ticket Office at One Line Drive in Manchester.

The Fisher Cats offer new single game ticket pricing this season, featuring $8 box tickets in sections 100 and 101. Premium tickets (sections 102-116) are still available for $12.

New Hampshire's promotional schedule of Ferocious Fun offers countless reasons to enjoy a game at Delta Dental Stadium this season, with theme nights, giveaways, fireworks, and so much more.

Fisher Cats mascot Fungo and emcee Zick have highlighted some of their favorite events coming to the ballpark in 2020: April+May | June | July | August

The Fisher Cats begin the 2020 season on a six-game road trip, with New Hampshire's home opener scheduled for Thursday, April 16 at 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).

Full and Half-Season Tickets and Mini-Ticket Plans are currently on sale, and each features a variety of benefits, gifts, and experiences. To learn more, stop by the box office at Delta Dental Stadium, call (603) 641-2005, or visit www.nhfishercats.com.

