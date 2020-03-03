Fisher Cats to Host National Anthem Auditions March 25
March 3, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, N.H. - New Hampshire's got talent, and the Fisher Cats want to hear it!
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) will host national anthem auditions on Wednesday, March 25 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium (One Line Drive in Manchester).
Registration is available through an online link at NHFisherCats.com. Candidates of all ages are invited to perform the Star Spangled Banner in the Fisher Cats team store before a small panel of Fisher Cats front office staff (none of whom will be playing the role of Simon Cowell).
Successful candidates will have the opportunity to perform the anthem at one of 70 Fisher Cats home games.
The Fisher Cats begin the 2020 season on a six-game road trip, with New Hampshire's home opener scheduled for Thursday, April 16 at 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).
Fisher Cats single game tickets are on sale now, starting at just $8. To learn more, stop by the box office at Delta Dental Stadium, call (603) 641-2005, or visit www.nhfishercats.com.
