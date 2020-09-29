Fisher Cats to Elect New Ballpark President

Manchester, N.H. - To celebrate the upcoming presidential election and New Hampshire's proud history in the democratic process, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate), are holding a special election of their own at One Line Drive.

Starting today, fans can nominate themselves, a friend, or a family member for the role of Fisher Cats Ballpark President.

For one mutually agreed upon game during the 2021 season, the Ballpark President will have executive authority over the Fisher Cats entertainment experience. That means veto power on music and on-field games, VIP access behind the scenes of the stadium, a ceremonial first pitch, a presidential radio interview, and of course, a full security detail led by Fisher Cats mascot Fungo.

"If there's one thing we can all agree to vote for, it's the safe return of Fisher Cats baseball in 2021," said General Manager Jim Flavin. "We can't wait to see the team back on the field next season, and to continue providing our fans with memorable experiences at the ballpark. And I'll say this: whoever wins this election is in for a night they'll never forget."

To avoid overworking the Electoral College, the Fisher Cats will execute an independent arbitrary election, and select the Ballpark President in a random drawing at Delta Dental Stadium.

Want to hit the campaign trail and increase your chances of winning? Fans who show their colors by purchasing a New Hampshire Primaries hat or shirt will be granted 10 extra entries in the election.

Nominations can be submitted now at NHFisherCats.com.

