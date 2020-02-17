Fisher Cats Tickets Now on Sale for 2020 Season

February 17, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, N.H. - With Opening Night just two months away, New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) single game tickets are now on sale at NHFisherCats.com/schedule, over the phone at 603-641-2005 or at the Fisher Cats Ticket Office at One Line Drive in Manchester.

The Fisher Cats offer new single game ticket pricing this season, featuring $8 box tickets in sections 100 and 101. Premium tickets (sections 102-116) are still available for $12.

New Hampshire's promotional schedule of Ferocious Fun offers countless reasons to enjoy a game at Delta Dental Stadium this season, with theme nights, giveaways, fireworks, and so much more.

Fisher Cats mascot Fungo and emcee Zick have highlighted some of their favorite events coming to the ballpark in 2020: April+May | June | July | August

The Fisher Cats begin the 2020 season on a six-game road trip, with New Hampshire's home opener scheduled for Thursday, April 16 at 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).

Full and Half-Season Tickets and Mini-Ticket Plans are currently on sale, and each features a variety of benefits, gifts, and experiences. To learn more, stop by the box office at Delta Dental Stadium, call (603) 641-2005, or visit www.nhfishercats.com.

