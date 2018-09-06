Fisher Cats Take 2-0 Series Lead on Thunder with 10-4 Win Thursday

Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) have opened a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Division Championship Series with the Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) thanks to a 10-4 win on Thursday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire's ten runs all came with two outs, and the bullpen was strong for a second straight night, led by reliever Tayler Saucedo (W, 1-0), who worked 3.2 innings for the win. Danny Young closed out the game and earned a save.

Trenton took a 1-0 lead two pitches into the game when Gosuke Katoh homered off New Hampshire starter Hector Perez.

The Fisher Cats took the lead right back in the bottom of the first, and never gave it up. Bo Bichette and Harold Ramirez both singled and Max Pentencost ripped a three-run homer to right to put New Hampshire in front 3-1.

The Fisher Cats extended the lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the second inning. Forrest Wall and Bichette singled ahead of a two-run triple by Ramirez.

The Thunder cut into the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Kyle Holder singled and Dom Thompson-Williams homered to make it 5-3.

The Fisher Cats loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning on a single by Gunnar Heidt, hit-by-pitch of Bichette and a Ramirez infield single. Cavan Biggio laced a two-run single to right field, extending the lead to 7-3.

Josh Palacios tripled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning after Bichette, Ramirez and Biggio had drawn walks. Trenton's final run scored in the top of the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Jeff Hendrix.

The remainder of the series will be played at Trenton's ARM & HAMMER Park. The Fisher Cats expect to start RHP Jordan Romano on Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m.

If the Fisher Cats win the best-of-five series with Trenton, they'll have home field advantage and host the final three games of the best-of-five Eastern League Championship Series against either Akron (Cleveland Indians) or Altoona (Pittsburgh Pirates) next weekend. Akron currently has a 2-0 series lead.

